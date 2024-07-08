YouTube makes it easier to delete music in your videos

HQ

A recurring dilemma for many video creators on YouTube is copyright. Now the company behind the popular platform has upgraded its tools to make it easier to remove music from videos. Although the feature is already available, you should now get better results than ever before. Here's what CEO Neal Mohan had to say:

"Good news creators: our updated Erase Song tool helps you easily remove copyright-claimed music from your video (while leaving the rest of your audio intact)."

The tool uses artificial intelligence to remove music more easily without also removing other sounds. It's perfect if for some reason you have music in the background of something you've filmed. If you want to know more, there is a clip which reviews the improvements to this tool.

