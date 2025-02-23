Youtube launches a cheaper Premium subscription without Music

HQ

Bloomberg has revealed that Youtube plans to introduce a new subscription, similar to the current Premium option, but without including Youtube Music. This change will enable a lower price, which they hope will attract more customers to the service. The new model will initially be available in the USA, Australia, Thailand, and Germany. The exact price of the new subscription has not yet been announced, but for those of us who do not use Youtube's music section, this could be a good and cost-effective alternative.

