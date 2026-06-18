YouTube issues statement about UK's social media ban, claiming it will lead to "less safe services"

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Only a few days ago, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to introduce a 'blanket ban' of social media platforms, making a large proportion of platforms simply unavailable to youngsters under the age of 16. The premise was to protect children and to give them back their childhoods, but the rather extreme circumstances that simply blocking access with limited alternatives has led to plenty of discourse.

Since that news, information has been shared about which platforms will be affected, with YouTube being one of the many expected to be hit. We know that YouTube Kids will remain accessible, but the main platform will be limited to simply individuals 16 and over, something the company isn't happy about, to say the least.

Speaking to Wired, YouTube representative, Jay Stoll, shared the following statement: "YouTube is a vital resource for young people, educators, and parents. Blanket bans push kids out of such curated, supervised, beneficial experiences and towards anonymous, less safe services."

Naturally, one would have to assume that channels and videos that are truly educational won't be affected by such a blanket ban and will still be accessible via a YouTube Kids or simply service. But there are still a lot of questions being raised as to how this ban will be put into practice, with these to be determined later this year most likely, as the legislation will be pushed through Parliament by Christmas, all before being put into practice in spring 2027.