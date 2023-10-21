YouTube is working on a new AI tool that will enable creators to use the voices of famous musicians

HQ

YouTube is reportedly working on a new AI tool that will enable creators to use the voices of famous musicians.

According to Billboard, YouTube was hoping to debut the feature during its Made On YouTube event, but the beta version is reportedly taking longer than expected. The report also notes that Universal Music Group (UMG), Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group are among the major labels that are in talks for the beta version.

If this is to become a reality, it could open up a whole world of possibilities for creators. Creators could reproduce old demos and outtakes from older musicians using today's technology or they could create a duet, for example, that would never be possible.

The feature could be an absolute gamechanger, but it's obviously it's dependent on artist support. By authorising their own vocals for the platform, artists obviously have limited control over the type of content that is produced.

Robert Kyncl, the CEO of Warner Music Group said, "You have to embrace the technology, because it's not like you can put technology in a bottle."