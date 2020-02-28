Youtube is not bound by the First Amendment

A conservative Youtuber and radio host, Dannis Pager, going by the name PragerU, sued Google back in 2017, claiming that Youtube is a public forum and is to be subject to the First Amendment (free speech) of the US Constitution. He sues Google for bein biased against conservatives in general, by putting age restrictions on his channel, and blocking third parties from running ads on his videos with him having certain conservative viewpoints on abortion, gun control and Muslims.

He lost, and an appeal was made.

Reuters confirmed the ruling, by stating that it happened with a 3-0 decision in favour of Google and Youtube.

The US District Court ruled in favour of the first lawsuit, stating the following:

"Despite YouTube's ubiquity and its role as a public-facing platform, it remains a private forum, not a public forum subject to judicial scrutiny under the First Amendment."

The ruling continues:

"YouTube is a private entity. The Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government, not a private party, from abridging speech."

PragerU has according to Wall Street Journal declared willingness to "continue to pursue PragerU's claims of overt discrimination on YouTube in the state court case under California's heightened antidiscrimination, free-speech and consumer-contract law"