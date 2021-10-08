YouTube is giving Rewind the axe

HQ

YouTube has revealed that it has finally given Rewind the axe. The annual video usually comes at the end of the year to highlight some of the biggest moments on the platform, but has been met with a variety of criticism over the past few years.

In 2020, the video was never released due to the pandemic, and this year, it also won't be appearing. Reported on by Tubefilter, the video hasn't been cancelled due to its criticism, but rather because YouTube believes that it has become too large to accurately summarise the platform in a single video.

To make up for this decision, YouTube will be leaning on its creators to fill the annual round-up void. Speaking to Tubefilter, a YouTube spokesperson stated, "It'll continue to be inspiring to see the myriad of ways the most creative content producers in the world — our YouTube creators — encapsulate the end of year in their video recaps, as YouTube retires its own Rewind video."

What do you think about YouTube giving Rewind the axe?