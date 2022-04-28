YouTube is bringing ads to Shorts

HQ

YouTube is looking to expand its advertorial effort by introducing ads to its mini-video feature Shorts. Designed as a competitor to TikTok and Instagram's videos, Shorts has for the most part been a place to watch YouTube content without being overwhelmed by ads, however as Bloomberg reports, this is set to change.

During a recent earnings call for Alphabet Inc (Google's parent company), Google's chief business officer, Philipp Schindler, spoke about the ads on Shorts and said, "While it's still early days, we're encouraged by initial advertiser feedback and results."

As for why ads are coming to Shorts, the call also revealed that YouTube Shorts get around 30 billion daily views, and considering Google failed to meet analyst expectations when it comes to ad-revenue growth for the latest quarter, Shorts seems to be the gold mine for picking up the slack.