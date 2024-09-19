YouTube introduces new Communities feature

HQ

If you're looking to kickstart a conversation with your favourite creator on YouTube, you might have a hard time. Unless you're commenting on their latest post or video, it can be quite hard to talk to your favourite creator.

That is about to change with YouTube Communities. The update was revealed in a new YouTube blog, which tells us everything we need to know about Communities. For subscribers, they act similar to a subreddit, allowing users to start their own topics, make their own posts, and comment on them.

The creator can control all of these interactions, but as one, continuous dialogue, topics are set to change over time between creators and fans, as you won't always be chatting about the same thing.

Rather than having to join a Discord or Reddit to interact further with other fans, YouTube is now letting you do that right from its own site. We'll have to see how popular it is compared to other pre-established means of fan communication.

This is an ad: