YouTube integration may be coming soon to Discord

HQ

Discord is reportedly experimenting with new ways for users to interact and watch content together. According to The Verge, a new "Watch Together" feature is being tested on a small number of servers and this allows users to view the same YouTube content as each other. This was a feature that the platform was experimenting with roughly a year ago, but it was retired back then for some unknown reason.

Of course, it is already possible for users to share YouTube content with each other by screen-sharing and selecting the site in their browser, but this integration should allow for a more smoother alternative. The Verge also notes that the ability will be added for server members to assemble playlists and take over control of playback. It hasn't yet been noted, however, when this functionality will be rolled out to all users.