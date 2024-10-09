YouTube Gaming viewership has dropped by a quarter

HQ

Throughout Q3 2024, YouTube Gaming has seen somewhat of a drastic decline when it comes to viewership. While it still sits near the top of the table when it comes to overall streaming, as new data shows, YouTube Gaming's overall viewership dropped by 27%.

This data (via Streams Charts), when compared with the stable viewing numbers of Twitch and the rising platforms of Kick and AfreecaTV, shows that while YouTube might be the king, there are others coming for its crown.

With eSports content on YouTube Gaming, though, and more than 19 billion hours total clocked in streaming, this isn't a death knell for YouTube or anything like that, but it shows that competition is out there, and it means business.

This is an ad: