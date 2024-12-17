YouTube experiments with voice replies in comments: A game changer or a challenge?

HQ

YouTube is rolling out a new experimental feature that allows creators to respond to comments with voice messages, adding a personal touch to the platform's traditionally text-based interactions. Currently, the feature is limited to a small group of YouTubers, who used it to reply to comments under their latest videos. When activated, users can tap a sound wave icon to record a voice reply, accompanied by an option to view a text transcript of the message.

However, the feature is only available on iOS for now, and it's restricted to creators who are part of the test group. While many users are excited about the potential for more engaging interactions, YouTube has not announced plans to expand this feature to all users. Moderation challenges are likely a concern, especially for family-friendly content.

What do you think about the new voice replies feature on YouTube? Would you like to see it available for all users, or do you think it could cause moderation issues?

