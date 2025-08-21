YouTube channels secure broadcast rights for Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland

HQ

Bundesliga 2025/26 is about to begin this weekend, and fans of German football in the UK will have new options to watch it live this season. Announced on Wednesday, Sky Sports will not be the only broadcaster: new partners include Prime Video, BBC Sport, and surprisingly, YouTube channels, being the first time a top football league grants live rights for a significant package of matches to content creators, moving away from traditional broadcasting models.

The Overlap (1.5 million subscribers), with collaborations with Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Ian Wright, will show 20 Bundesliga games in 2025-26, starting with the season opener on Friday. That's Football hosted by Mark Goldbridge (1.3 million subscribers) will also stream 20 matches live for free.

Besides those channels, BBC Sports will offer all Friday night matches for free on BBC its website and app, Sky Sports will offer exclisively the "top match" on Saturdays at 17:30 BST and Prime Video will show all Sunday fixtures on a pay-per-view basis. Even the official Bundesliga channel will stream some Friday night games and some Bundesliga 2 games.

For UK viewers, Bundesliga is the place to watch arguably their biggest international star, Harry Kane, as well as rising star Jobe Bellingham on Borussia Dortmund. However, those genuinely interested in German football will now have to plan ahead which broadcaster and even which platform they can watch each week's match...