YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down

HQ

YouTube CEO, and leading member within its parent company Alphabet, Susan Wojcicki is taking a step back from her duties.

In a message circulated to YouTube employees this morning, she reflected upon her time with Alphabet and YouTube, and on plans for her personal future and the future of the company.

Wojcicki said: "I took on each challenge that came my way because it had a mission that benefited so many people's lives around the world: finding information, telling stories and supporting creators, artists and small businesses.

"I'm so proud of everything we've achieved. It's been exhilarating, meaningful, and all-consuming.

"Today, after nearly 25 years here, I've decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about."

She confirmed in the announcement that Neal Mohan will become the new SVP and head of YouTube after a short transitional period assisted by Wojcicki, and was extremely complimentary about his appointment.

Wojcicki continued: "He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees.

"Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube."

Closing, she said: "For all the YouTubers I've had the privilege to work with, you have done so much to make this platform better over the years.

"You created the largest creative economy the world has ever seen, enabled entirely new forms of art and storytelling, and supported millions of creators and artists to reach new audiences.

"It has been an absolute privilege to be a part of it, and I'm excited for what's next."

Wojcicki will be using her experience of Alphabet's companies in order to provide a more well-rounded advisory role throughout the enterprise.