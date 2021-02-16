Youtooz is launching Banjo-Kazooie collectibles

You're watching Advertisements

If you like video game collectibles, chances are good you are familiar with Funko Pop and perhaps also the Japanese Nendoroids. But another brand called Youtooz has grown a lot recently, doing mainly cartoon versions of influencers. But they are now expanding into other areas as well, and next in line is a certain bear/bird duo we learned to love in the 90's.

We're of course talking about Banjo-Kanzooie, who also will get company by two other characters from the franchise; Banjo's sister Tooty and the mole named Bottles. The pre-orders starts on Rare's store February 26, with the characters being priced $29.99 and then a planned release in June. Considering how good they look, we assume they might be a big hit, so make sure to be an early bird if you want one.

