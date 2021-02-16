Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Banjo-Kazooie

Youtooz is launching Banjo-Kazooie collectibles

The figures are priced at $29.99 and are planned to release in June.

If you like video game collectibles, chances are good you are familiar with Funko Pop and perhaps also the Japanese Nendoroids. But another brand called Youtooz has grown a lot recently, doing mainly cartoon versions of influencers. But they are now expanding into other areas as well, and next in line is a certain bear/bird duo we learned to love in the 90's.

We're of course talking about Banjo-Kanzooie, who also will get company by two other characters from the franchise; Banjo's sister Tooty and the mole named Bottles. The pre-orders starts on Rare's store February 26, with the characters being priced $29.99 and then a planned release in June. Considering how good they look, we assume they might be a big hit, so make sure to be an early bird if you want one.

Thanks, ComicBook.com.

