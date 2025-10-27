You're deluded if you don't agree with the top pick in Age of Sigmar's Miniature of the Decade

HQ

As it has been ten years since the Mortal Realms formed and Age of Sigmar was introduced to us all, Games Workshop decided to let its fans pick the official miniatures of the decade. As Age of Sigmar has lots of gorgeous and detailed models to choose from, the battle was understandably fierce.

Well, except for the first place slot, which was decidedly saved for Ushoran, the Mortarch of Delusion. The king of the ghouls has as many titles as most of us have teeth, and the grisly hulk of an undead lord impressed fans since his debut.

There's a lot of character in Ushoran's model. From his cloak of human heads to his pose lowering his hand so you may kiss his rings, he feels kingly even if his appearance remains ghoulish. A stand-out pick among the stand-out successes of Age of Sigmar.

The full top 10 list can be spotted below, and on Warhammer's Community page. There's a good split of minis and factions represented, and surprisingly the list isn't dominated by the poster boys the Stormcast Eternals. They only get one entry in the list in 10th place, barely squeaking past Mangler Squigs.

