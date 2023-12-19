Your Steam Year in Review is ready to view

HQ

You really know the year is at its end when your apps and services start reminding you to check out how much time you've spent streaming, listening to music, and gaming throughout the year. Now Steam's Year in Review 2023 is here, and it's the one I've been dreading the most.

Largely that's down to me knowing I'd have to face just how many hours I've sank into gaming this past year, and be forced to look upon my shame. On the Steam homepage, you'll be guided towards your own Year in Review, where you can see how many games you played, how many achievements you scored, and where your time was spent.

