news
Outriders

Your PC will be put to work with Outriders

The requirements different slightly from what was recommended for the demo in January.

Tomorrow is the big day for Outriders, as it finally launches. And now People Can Fly thinks it is time to reveal the final system requirements for the game, and also reveal what is needed for Ultra. And lets just say this game will put your PC to work. In a Twitter post, they shared an image below, and as you can see, it also differs slightly from the demo requirements we shared in January, which had a Radeon RX 480/GTX 1060.

Check it out below, We assume it will be quite the few of you who won't be able to reach the Ultra settings?

