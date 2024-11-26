Your next Netflix obsession debuts on January 1

Every year, Netflix debuts a drama series at the start of the New Year that is based on a project from author Harlan Coben. 2024's big project was Fool Me Once, which ended up being a huge success for the streamer, and the years before have seen the creation of series like Shelter, Hold Tight, Stay Close, and more stretching back almost a decade.

For 2025, the big Coben project will be Missing You, and with it set to premiere on Netflix on New Year's Day, a trailer for the series has now arrived.

As for the plot for the show, Netflix Tudum tells us: "Eleven years ago, Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé, Josh — the love of her life — disappeared, and she hasn't heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she sees his face, and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father's murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

Do you plan on watching Missing You in January?