Your House becomes a living puzzle in, ehm, Your House

Your home holds a multitude of secrets about your life and that of your family members, even your pets. It is the place where we carve the most traces of our passage through the world, leaving objects, stains, scratches, among other marks that will be found by those who come after us. Thus, YOUR HOUSE is born, a narrative thriller mixed with puzzles, which puts us in the shoes of our 18th birthday, the moment when everything falls apart.

Your boyfriend betrays you, your best friend disappears, you get expelled from school and when it seems like everything couldn't get any worse, you get run over. At midnight you receive an envelope with a postcard, an address and a key. You arrive at a house and that's where all the mysteries begin. With all the narrative exposed, we will find reflections on identity, motherhood and the price of freedom.

Patrones & Escondites return after unmemory, offering a prequel that takes us to the house of the other adventure. Although YOUR HOUSE is not an ordinary house, it has hidden doors, secret rooms, underground passages... That enclose a truth that yearns to be discovered.

YOUR HOUSE will be available at the Steam Next Fest between February 24th and March 3rd, as just announced by the studio, although the demo is already available on Valve's platform.

We leave you the interview that Daniel Calabuig, designer of Patrones & Escondites, gave to Gamereactor at the DevGAMM in Lisbon (fully subtitled in your local language) to give you more details about this intriguing project.