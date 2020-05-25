Cookies

Ghost of Tsushima

Your horse can't die in Ghost of Tsushima

Don't worry about accidentally getting your trusty steed killed in Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima.

Sucker Punch is releasing its much-anticipated samurai game Ghost of Tsushima on July 17 of this year. Gameplay was recently shown during Sony's State of Play broadcast, where the protagonist was shown petting a fox which had animal lovers around the globe overjoyed.

Now creative director Jason Connell has also confirmed, in an interview with US Gamer, that your horse can't die during gameplay.

"Your horse is not gonna die. Your horse will get scared and run away. You may not be able to bring them back for a brief, brief moment, but nobody's gonna in combat, in gameplay, kill your horse"

Now, this doesn't mean that the horse will be invincible in cutscenes, but still - this is good news because gamers have a tendency to develop an attachment to their steeds in large open-world games.

Ghost of Tsushima

