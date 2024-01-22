Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Your head will blow up in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League if you don't follow orders

True to pretty much every Suicide Squad story, I suppose.

HQ

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is right around the corner, and even as fans are counting down the days until the game launches, we've got new details coming from Rocksteady and gameplay streams of the live-service title.

As per the endgame stream showcased a couple of days ago, it appears that you won't just get a mission failed screen when you disobey orders in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Instead, the little bomb inside your head will go off and your head will explode.

Essentially, if you stray too far from your teammates while on a mission, you're going to go boom. It's unlikely this will happen in the open world, but it is a neat way to stop you from going too far off the beat and path.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases on the 2nd of February for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

