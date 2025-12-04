Your Friends & Neighbors returns to Apple TV in April

HQ

Apple TV actually committed to a second season of the drama show Your Friends & Neighbors before the first batch of episodes even ended. We knew that James Marsden was to join the cast for this follow-up chapter, and that production basically started as the first season was wrapping up. We won't have to wait much longer until these new episodes arrive.

It has been revealed by Apple TV that the second season of the show will arrive on the streamer in April 2026, which will be around 12 months after the first season debuted. We don't have anything else to go on in regards to plot or even a firm date, but we can now at least circle our calendars knowing that the Jon Hamm-led show is closer than it is further away.

If you haven't seen Your Friends & Neighbors yet, be sure to read our review of Season 1 here and also catch the trailer for the first slate of episodes below.