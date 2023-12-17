Your Friends and Neighbors is a new Apple TV+ drama starring Jon Hamm

HQ

Mad Men star Jon Hamm has landed himself a role in an upcoming Apple TV+ drama series called Yours Friends and Neighbors. Hamm will executively produce and take the lead role in the series, which is based on an original idea by acclaimed screenwriter, producer and novelist Jonathan Troppe.

The show will see Hamm star as Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tiny upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family's lifestyle afloat. This leads him to breaking into the wrong house at the wrong time and being forced to deal with the consequences.

It's unclear when the show will air and who else it will star, but more details can be found in the following press release from Apple.