Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will release new seasons annually

After a slower year in 2024, it seems Marvel once again wants to dominate our screens in 2025. We've already seen the first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and we've got Daredevil: Born Again set to hit our TV screens before Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps take over cinemas.

It seems Marvel executive producer and television head Brad Winderbaum wants to keep this momentum going, as in a conversation with Collider he revealed that a new season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man should be an annual affair.

"We will have a Spider-Man season every year if I have anything to say about it," he said. "What usually happens, as you know, in animation, is that there's a bigger gap between Season 1 and Season 2 than in subsequent seasons, and that'll be similar in Friendly."

"We will have to wait a little bit more than a year for Season 2, but then after that, it should come out on an annual cadence, hopefully," he added. So, maybe no Season 2 in 2026, unless it comes at a later date, but after that it seems the ship will continue on smoothly.