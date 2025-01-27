Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be back for a second and third season

HQ

This week, fans of Spider-Man and Marvel Animation will have a new project to gawk over, as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be making its debut on Disney+. Unlike some shows that debut new episodes on a weekly basis, this one will be getting at least two episodes a week for a four-week-season-run, meaning by February 19, the full list of episodes will be available. With such a tight turnaround, you might be wondering if Marvel has plans to continue the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man adventure? Clearly it has very grand ambitions on this front.

As confirmed by Marvel Studios executive producer Brad Winderbaum in an interview with The Movie Podcast, it's now clear that we can expect not just a second season of the show but also a third season. In fact, the script for the second season is already completed and production is well underway, while writer and executive producer Jeff Trammell is slated to present his pitch for Season 3 to Winderbaum in the coming weeks.

Specifically, Winderbaum stated: "By the way, I've now read all the scripts for Season 2 and we're halfway through the animatics... What Jeff is building brick-by-brick in this show is starting to pay off. You feel it in Season 1 and grow connected to these characters so that when everything starts to lock into place and pays off by the end of the season, I feel it really in my soul. And it just gets deeper and deeper in the subsequent seasons. We're greenlit for three seasons, through Season 3 so, in a couple of weeks I'm going to hear [Trammell's] pitch for the third season, and I'm like a fan, I cannot wait."

With these grand ambitions, we'll have to see whether Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man comes out the gate strong when it debuts on Disney+ on January 29.