English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man teases more heroes and villains

A new video reveals new characters joining Spider-Man in the upcoming show.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Marvel has just released a new video that gives us a little insight into the production behind the upcoming series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. In addition to offering commentary from the creator and some of the actors, you can also catch a glimpse of other famous villains and heroes who can now be expected to make their entrance alongside the beloved spider. Alongside Spider-Man's adventures, we'll get a taste of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Hugh Dancy's Doc Ock, and possibly even a recreation of the infamous airport fight from Captain America: Civil War. The video is under two minutes long, so anyone curious about who else can be expected to appear in the series can watch the video here.

What heroes and villains do you hope to see?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Related texts



Loading next content