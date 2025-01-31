English
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner responds to lead actor's "woke" comments

Jeff Trammell: "I believe he simply misspoke, and I know that's been weighing on him."

A few days ago, ahead of the debut of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+, a report did the rounds that picked up on lead voice actor Hudson Thames (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) fears about the series and that it would be "annoying and woke". This led to a bit of a flurry of opinions and comments around the Internet, and now showrunner Jeff Trammell has given his thoughts on the matter in a Reddit AMA.

Trammell was asked about this situation, to which he replied: "Ha, I love Hudson and didn't focus too much on what he said. I believe he simply misspoke, and I know that's been weighing on him. I think we made a fantastic show that is going to appeal to a wide audience and hopefully captures what I love about this Spider-Man: that he's a guy who cares deeply about the people around him and always tries to do the right thing."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will continue to debut new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday until mid-February when the last two drop on the streamer. To see if the show is worth checking out, be sure to read our thoughts on it here.

