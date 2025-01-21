Your favourite Fortnite location returns to OG mode later this month

HQ

Despite Fortnite's immense success, one of the battle royale's biggest and most popular modes is OG, which allows players to return to the original formula before the game exploded in popularity and received countless updates throughout the years. OG returned full-time in late 2024, and now it's soon set to get its next big update which will see the inclusion of perhaps the most famous point-of-interest in battle royale history.

On January 31, the iconic Titled Towers will return to OG, bringing back the iconic and famed location in its original glory. Fans will soon be able to embrace the chaos of the urban environment that will no doubt become the hottest drop in the BR once again when it arrives.

Will you be dropping into Titled Towers later this month?