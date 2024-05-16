Your favourite Destiny 1 exotic is returning in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

HQ

Bungie hasn't been afraid to bring Destiny 1 exotics and weapons to Destiny 2, and over the years many have made the jump between the two games. In the coming Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion, we can expect yet another to make this leap, as a beloved assault rifle will be making its return.

The Khvostov 7G-0X will be back, bringing an exotic trait that sees every seventh bullet in its magazine ricocheting at another enemy. While we won't know just how effective this weapon will be until The Final Shape arrives, no doubt the comfort factor and the nostalgia will see many Guardians rocking this weapon during their efforts striking back against the Witness.