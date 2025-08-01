Your family are not your friends in latest look at Long Story Short

HQ

Netflix has become a real haven for animation, with the streamer offering a ton of options across the TV, film, and anime space. This August will see a massive influx of this, as while the start of the month will include the "memorable" Fixed, which will be followed by the next project from the creator of Bojack Horseman.

Known as Long Story Short, this show chronicles one family throughout the years, seeing how they manage and handle the trials and tribulations of life across around four decades. The family consists of two parents and three children, who we get to follow as they grow from kids all the way to dealing with the challenges of midlife.

Needless to say, in a very Bojack manner, Long Story Short will look to mix comedy with honest and raw emotion. It features quite an interesting cast including Dave Franco, Abbi Jacobson, Lisa Eldstein, Max Greenfield, Ben Feldman, Paul Reiser, Nicole Byer, and Angelique Cabral, and it'll be arriving quite soon.

Set to premiere on August 22, you can see the latest trailer for Long Story Short below.