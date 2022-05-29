Your DualSense controller will light up with the colour of your house in Hogwarts Legacy

HQ

A new PlayStation Blog focussed on Hogwarts Legacy has been released, and this time it looks into how the game will use the DualSense controller to drive immersion. Not only will the adaptive triggers present resistance to cast a variety of spells, but the haptic feedback will aim to make casting each spell feel more real, with the aim of the controller being "an extension of the wand you hold in the game."

But that's not all, as the adaptive triggers will also show resistance when crushing ingredients in Potions class, when being screeched at by a Mandrake seedling, and when zooming through the air on a broom.

The DualSense's light will also be tapped in-game as well, and when not pulsing with colours during spellcasting, will keep an ambient light akin to the house you represent in-game, meaning you can show some Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin pride when wandering around the grounds of Hogwarts.

Otherwise, the post noted that the game will feature a Fidelity and Performance mode that either looks to prioritise 4K visuals or instead a higher framerate, and likewise, we can expect the PS5 version to truly tap into the console's Tempest 3D audio system to further bring the Wizarding World to life.