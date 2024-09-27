Your delivery has been rescheduled: Parcel Corps will arrive in October

HQ

A few weeks ago, developer Billy Goat Entertainment announced that it was delaying its Crazy Taxi meets Uber Eats title Parcel Corps, all to an undetermined date sometime later in 2024. It turns out, it wasn't really much later at all!

We're told in a press release that Parcel Corps will now be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as soon as next week on October 3. Speaking about this rescheduled release date, the "board of directors" have shared a statement explaining what caused the delay in the first place, adding:

"Hello, future freelance contractor! We hope you're as excited as we are to join the high stakes, low reward life of a bicycle courier. We have an incredible innovation coming to our services which is sure to disrupt the direct-to-consumer delivery industry: online multiplayer!

"That's right! You'll have the opportunity to compete with your peers for a meagre slice of an increasingly crowded addressable market. Multiplayer features can be found in Hubs all across New Island - simply cycle in and get online for some exciting cross-play, multiplayer action.

"Available at launch will be "knock out", where you'll race up to five other couriers to drop off your parcels, with the slowest riders' contracts terminated after every delivery. Survive the cull to earn a nominal fee on top of your regular paycheque!*

"You can also compete against other couriers in time trials via our "Strift" app, the latest in fitness entertainment. Once you've opted into the harvesting of your personal data, open this free app at any time to compare yourself to random strangers online. Post your best times to the leaderboards across routes throughout New Island and become the envy of your peers!

"We won't be stopping there, however. Stay tuned as we expand our services and push into new and exciting territories. The board loves what you do!"

