Your Christmas Day just got even more exciting with two NFL games on Netflix

The Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, and Texans will all be taking the field.

Netflix has been steadily exploring more and more of the NFL with dedicated documentaries based on Quarterbacks and Receivers. The streaming giant has also been playing with the idea of live action, and has in the past offered a live roast, a live celebrity golf event, an upcoming live boxing match, and more. This Christmas Day Netflix will be ramping things up further by allowing its users to watch two absolute massive NFL games through their subscription.

On December 25, we can look forward to the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Pittsburgh Steelers all ahead of the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Houston Texans.

With all four teams being Playoff hopefuls at the time of writing, these two games will be must-watch performances that will be happening in the evening for those in the UK and Europe, making it perfect viewing material to cap off a busy Xmas.

Will you be checking out the NFL on Netflix this Christmas?

