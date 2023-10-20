Your choices will matter in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has just showcased how your choices will effect the story in a new trailer.

From blowing up planets to gaining heretical powers from the enemies of man, you can make a multitude of important choices throughout the game that will effect your dialogue choices moving forwards. These decisions can also send you down a path towards a certain ending, depending how you play.

While exploring the Koronus Expanse, you'll meet many factions, discover new worlds, and more. Each part of your exploration is littered with choices both big and small, and it's up to you to decide what kind of Rogue Trader you want to be.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is set for release on the 7th of December for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.