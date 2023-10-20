Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Your choices will matter in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

With the Inquisition, enemies of mankind and more on your back, you'll need to choose carefully to survive.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has just showcased how your choices will effect the story in a new trailer.

From blowing up planets to gaining heretical powers from the enemies of man, you can make a multitude of important choices throughout the game that will effect your dialogue choices moving forwards. These decisions can also send you down a path towards a certain ending, depending how you play.

While exploring the Koronus Expanse, you'll meet many factions, discover new worlds, and more. Each part of your exploration is littered with choices both big and small, and it's up to you to decide what kind of Rogue Trader you want to be.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is set for release on the 7th of December for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

