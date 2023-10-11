Your choices matter in Robocop: Rogue City

HQ

Teyon and Nacon continues to build hype for the upcoming Robocop: Rogue City, which launches in early November after two delays. We recently got a better look at this futuristic and highly dystopic version of Detroit, and today, we're treated to a video named Choices Matter.

This time it's all about the fact that Robocop is a cop who has to solve crimes, not just shoot bad guys. As a result, there are some RPG inspired gameplay in this adventure, and that's what this new video is all about as it turns out what you say and do will affect the story. There's even a skill tree involved, which hopefully will help you to live up to Robocop's prime directives; "Serve the public trust. Protect the innocent. Uphold the law."

Robocop: Rogue City launches on November 22 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.