Your Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 weapon and operator skins will not carry over to Black Ops 7

It appears that Call of Duty and Activision have heard the cries of fans wanting a more realistic and authentic CoD experience again. A new update from Activision tells us that we're not going to be seeing the same operator and weapon skins we had in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

This is because those skins won't carry over. "Operators, Operator Skins, and Weapons from Black Ops 6 will no longer carry forward into Black Ops 7," reads the post on the Call of Duty website. "Black Ops 7 needs to feel authentic to Call of Duty and its setting. That is why Black Ops 6 Operator and Weapon content will not carry forward to Black Ops 7. Double XP tokens and GobbleGums will still carry forward, because we recognize your time and progression are important."

Warzone isn't affected, and you'll still be able to have all your content from Black Ops 6 in the battle royale. For some fans, this will be an irritating announcement, as it means they're effectively leaving their cosmetics behind in an older version of Call of Duty. But, it might be the start of a new turning point for CoD, bringing the franchise back to its roots.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches on the 14th of November for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.