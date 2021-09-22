Your Apple devices may be able to detect mental health issues in future

HQ

We're currently in the midst of a mental health epidemic that has only become more widespread as Covid-19 has come into our lives and pushed more of us into isolation. With mental health issues being more prevalent than ever before, it has emerged that tech giant Apple is experimenting to see whether its devices can be used to detect anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline.

A report has emerged claiming that Apple has partnered with the University of California and Biogen to see whether this technology could be made a reality. Apple has partnered with these two companies to delve deeper into two separate mental health issues. The company is reportedly working with UCLA to look into anxiety and depression and this is codenamed "Seabreeze." The partnership with Biogen, however, according to Wall Street Journal, is a study into mild cognitive decline.

You might be asking, how will this all work? Well, according to WSJ, your devices will record data such as your sleep pattern, physical activity, and mobility to see whether your behaviour is consistent with the symptoms of mental illnesses. Of course, this will by no means be a diagnosis, but it will at least make you more aware of the issues that you are potentially struggling with.

Thanks, Gizmodo.