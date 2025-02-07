Your Amiibo collection will also be compatible with Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Big news for collectors and fans of Nintendo's Amiibo figures. One of the patents that have come to light on Nintendo Switch and its hardware, including different controller configurations for using the Joy-Con as a mouse, has also confirmed NFC support, meaning Nintendo will continue to support the use of Amiibo.

Specifics on the new NFC reader have also appeared in the documentation attached to the patent designs, and Nintendowire has translated them from Japanese to give us a clearer idea:

"Since the first controller 1 has the same configuration as the second controller 2, the description is omitted. Note that the first controller 1 may include a 2122 NFC communication unit. The second controller 2 may not include an NFC communication unit 2122. The NFC communication unit 2122 performs short-range wireless communication based on the NFC (Near Field Communication) standard. The first controller 1 may include a processing unit 2121 that executes a management process for the NFC communication unit 2122 in response to a command from the main unit device 3."

So it looks like we won't have to get rid of the old collection of Amiibo figures to replace them with new ones compatible with the new hardware, but make more room on the shelf because it looks like there will be plenty more to come in the future.

Do you collect Amiibo and do you often use their perks in Nintendo Switch games?