Young Sheldon characters Georgie and Mandy are getting their own spin-off series

HQ

A spin-off of a spin-off, well now that's unusual. Deadline has reported that the Young Sheldon characters Georgie and Mandy will get their very own series. This will follow after the seventh and final season of the Big Bang Theory spin-off which is due to conclude later this year.

The new Georgie and Mandy series is slated to run for 13 episodes, premiering sometime in (presumably) late 2024 on CBS. Scripts will once again be written by Holland, Molaro and Lorre, i.e. the same trio who have been involved since the start in 2007.

Are you excited for this new series?

Thanks, Deadline.