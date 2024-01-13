Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Young Sheldon characters Georgie and Mandy are getting their own spin-off series

It's slated to run for 13 episodes sometime in 2024/2025.

A spin-off of a spin-off, well now that's unusual. Deadline has reported that the Young Sheldon characters Georgie and Mandy will get their very own series. This will follow after the seventh and final season of the Big Bang Theory spin-off which is due to conclude later this year.

The new Georgie and Mandy series is slated to run for 13 episodes, premiering sometime in (presumably) late 2024 on CBS. Scripts will once again be written by Holland, Molaro and Lorre, i.e. the same trio who have been involved since the start in 2007.

Are you excited for this new series?

Thanks, Deadline.



