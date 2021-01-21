Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Young Guns 3 with Emilio Estevez is under production

Is it time for a Wild West comeback?

John Fusco who wrote both über-classics Young Guns and Young Guns II, has now announced that he will also ride on the newfound love for the 80's and make Young Guns III: Alias: Billy the Kid. He has already tweeted a movie poster and has confirmed that Emilio Estevez is already confirmed for the project.

Great western-movies isn't exactly common these days, and after playing Red Dead Redemption 2, we actually look forward to this one a little extra. Have you missed Young Guns and which western movie is your favourite?

