Young Guns 3 with Emilio Estevez is under production

John Fusco who wrote both über-classics Young Guns and Young Guns II, has now announced that he will also ride on the newfound love for the 80's and make Young Guns III: Alias: Billy the Kid. He has already tweeted a movie poster and has confirmed that Emilio Estevez is already confirmed for the project.

Great western-movies isn't exactly common these days, and after playing Red Dead Redemption 2, we actually look forward to this one a little extra. Have you missed Young Guns and which western movie is your favourite?