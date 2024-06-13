You'll still be able to experience key Star Wars moments in Star Wars Outlaws

HQ

Star Wars Outlaws seems to be a different Star Wars game for many reasons. First, there's the open-world aspect, which is a first for Star Wars games. Then, there's the fact we're living out our scoundrel dream in this game, rather than playing as a Jedi or Sith.

But, even if we are removed from the tales of the Jedi, we still will get to experience some key Star Wars moments. In our interview at Ubisoft Forward, narrative director Navid Khavari explained how the game links in with the main Star Wars narrative.

"I think the key thing to remember here is that there are key moments in Kay's journey that are tied to the wider Star Wars story, right? That you're going to want to hit those key beats," he said. "But between those beats, especially with the reputation system, there's a lot of room to manoeuvre and a lot of flexibility there."

So, we'll have some key moments, but Kay's story will remain her own throughout the game, which seems like a good mix for fans who want something new while still wanting to know they exist within the wider Star Wars universe. Check out our full interview below for more details.