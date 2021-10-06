English
Rocket League

You'll soon be able to get behind the wheel of No Time To Die's Aston Martin Valhalla in Rocket League

The hybrid car will be purchasable for 1,100 credits.

With No Time To Die now hitting theatres across the world, Rocket League is planning to add an iconic vehicle featured within the film. James Bonds' Aston Martin Valhalla will be racing its way into the game tomorrow and it will cost 1,100 credits within the item store. According to a recent blog post, the vehicle will feature a Reel Life Decal that is specific to 007's Aston Martin Valhalla, as well as a unique audio engine and custom wheels.

In addition to the new vehicle, there will be three in-game challenges that come with themed cosmetic rewards. The rewards include the Aston Martin DB5 Player Banner, Agent 007 Avatar Border, and the "00 Agent" Player Title. The previously released Aston Martin DB5 will also be returning to the item shop and it will be available in a bundle containing both cars and all additional items for 2,000 credits.

Rocket League

