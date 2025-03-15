You'll play as a vampire Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in The Blood of Dawnwalker

HQ

The Blood of Dawnwalker is taking some big steps to try and distance itself from the RPGs of old. While its setting and vampiric theme might seem familiar at first, there are some differences you need to be aware of, especially in the game's protagonist, Coen.

Speaking with PCGamer (via GamesRadar), the game's director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz spoke about how Coen will be very much like a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde type of character. "It's somehow interesting, this duality of the hero, which we know from Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, for example. It's something in pop culture that is well-known and wasn't yet explored in games. It gives you a different layer to those no-realities, and I think it would be quite interesting because nobody yet has done that. And we will see how people will like it," he said.

While at night time you'll have all the wanton powers of a vampire, by day you're going to feel a tad weaker, as while Coen won't explode when the sun touches him, he will be slightly weaker. Approaching this character design was mostly about making sure we didn't feel like a superhero all the time, according to Tomaszkiewicz.

"I felt that I wanted to do a game which would not be a game about a normal superhero, which we know from Marvel movies and so on. It's hard to do those stories because you are [just] stronger and stronger and stronger," he said. "I searched for an idea for the hero, which would be near the ground - or grounded - and needed to solve things in a different way."

Do you like the idea of this character design?