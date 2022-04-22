You'll no longer get stuck in a bathroom in Horizon Forbidden West

HQ

Guerrilla Games released their sequel Horizon Forbidden West back in February, and you can read our review right here. The game has received a handful of fixes and updates since launch, and now we have got Patch 1.12. It includes one "very" important fix indeed.

Previously it was possible for Aloy to get stuck in a bathroom while she was in the Base. But no more! This HUGE problem has now been fixed.

"Fixed an issue in the Base where players could get stuck in the bathroom."

Of course there are many more important fixes as well, and you read a full list about it on Reddit.

