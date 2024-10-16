You'll never guess who is on Al Pacino's phone case

HQ

It's strange to think of celebrities having phone cases that are anything but boring. In fact, it's strange to think of them with phones at all. One imagines a flustered assistant handling all the calls, social media posts, even doomscrolling for their celebrity overlords.

We definitely didn't expect to see Al Pacino pull out a phone case which has Shrek all over it in a recent interview. Speaking to the BBC, Pacino leaves his interviewer stunned when he pulls out a Shrek phone case (alongside some wired headphones.)

The clip from the interview has been further circulated by DiscussingFilm, in which Pacino explains that his daughter gave him the case. "My youngest daughter gave me this & said 'it's Shrek dad!', I said 'Shrek? Wow... okay I'll hold onto it,'" he said. His daughter certainly has great taste in phone cases, and now I'm wondering if any other celebrity has an animated character on their case.

This is an ad: