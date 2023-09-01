You'll need to put aside "between 20 and 30 hours, maybe more" to complete Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

HQ

We recently had the opportunity to chat with two members of the Don't Nod team who are leading development of the upcoming action game, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. During our time in Cologne for Gamescom 2023, we sat down (not literally) with game director Philippe Moreau and executive producer Karim Benfares to learn more about the exciting project.

During that interview, which you can view in full below, we asked the pair how long they expect Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will take players to complete.

"Between 20 and 30 hours, maybe more, if you are interested in exploring all the semi-open world," said Moreau. "So, yeah, it's quite a big game for us at Don't Nod."

To see how the exploration and the semi-open world will be offered up, be sure to check out the latest batch of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden gameplay that recently dropped.