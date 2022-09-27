You'll need to play Gotham Knights a few different times to see the entire story

HQ

While we've known for a while that the different playable characters in Gotham Knights will change up the way that the Warner Bros. Games Montreal-developed title works, it turns out that they will also tweak how you experience the story.

As noted in an interview by PLAY Magazine (thanks, PC Gamer) with the developer's game director, Geoff Ellenor, and cinematics director, Wilson Mui, it's said that you won't actually be able to experience all of the game's story in a single playthrough.

"We actually made four [stories], not just one!" said Mui. Ellenor followed up by saying that "You will not see all of it in a single playthrough. Just because there's so much content that is unique to the hero's perception of what's going on and what's happened."

As for how this will work, we're told that each scene with different characters will be "very similar" but that "each character has their own version" that has "little subtle differences" that all span from the character's backstory and the experiences they've had that have led them to where they are today in the game.

Gotham Knights has already gone gold, and will be debuting on PC and consoles on October 21 this year.