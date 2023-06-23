You'll need to create a new character to play Diablo IV's seasonal content

HQ

Now that Diablo IV has been out for a few weeks, we're getting ever closer to the launch of the post-launch seasonal content. But with that date coming up, Blizzard has now started talking about how these will work in a more intricate sense, and in a thread on Twitter, development chief Rod Fergusson revealed that each season will require players to start a new character.

In reply to a question about how access to the new seasonal mechanics, content, and battle pass will work, Fergusson added: "yes to take part in the seasonal questline, mechanics, season journey and battle pass, you will need to create a new seasonal character. Playing campaign with seasonal character (if you so desire or need to finish) will also progress the season journey and battle pass."

This unsurprisingly led to a massive amount of backlash from fans who are concerned about the time that will be required to experience Diablo IV as Blizzard are intending. Fergusson answered many of these concerns by affirming that you will still only need to beat the campaign once and not on every character you start, and that once a season ends, any character a player creates will be moved to the main Eternal Realm where none-seasonal characters currently exist.

Essentially, if you've been excited for more Diablo content, better start preparing to part with your incredibly high-level characters for a while if you want to experience it.