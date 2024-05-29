You'll need a Tesla to compete in this esports tournament

HQ

It turns out a battlestation of a gaming desktop now isn't the most expensive piece of hardware required to play competitive games. The Swedish developer Midijwan has decided to use Teslas as the basis for an upcoming esports tournament using their The Battle of Polytopia title.

This was noticed by Top Gear, who reveals that the tournament will be held at OWN Valencia in July and will see attendees requiring a Tesla to partake and battle it out in the low-poly 4X strategy game.

It's currently unclear just what format and prizing the tournament will offer, but it does paint a very interesting picture of the future of gaming in a Tesla, especially now the cars do not support Steam.

