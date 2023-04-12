Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead Island 2

You'll need a beefy PC to run Dead Island 2

Dambuster Studios has revealed the needed specs for Minimum, Recommended, High and Ultra.

Dead Island 2 launches ten days from now after one of the most troublesome developments ever, being bounced around different studios like a basketball. With so little time to go, it's finally time to reveal what kind of PC you'll need to be able to enjoy the game in the best possible way.

We must say the demands are more steep than expected, which probably points towards a stunning game or poor optimization. Take a look at the image below and please let us know if you will be playing it on Minimum, Recommended, High or Ultra - or perhaps console or not at all.

Dead Island 2

