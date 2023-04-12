You'll need a beefy PC to run Dead Island 2

HQ

Dead Island 2 launches ten days from now after one of the most troublesome developments ever, being bounced around different studios like a basketball. With so little time to go, it's finally time to reveal what kind of PC you'll need to be able to enjoy the game in the best possible way.

We must say the demands are more steep than expected, which probably points towards a stunning game or poor optimization. Take a look at the image below and please let us know if you will be playing it on Minimum, Recommended, High or Ultra - or perhaps console or not at all.